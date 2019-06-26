Kenya: Prosecution Witness Tells Court Monica Kimani's Death Resulted From Hemorrhage

Nairobi — The Directorate of Public Prosecutions on Tuesday presented a pathologist at the trial of television journalist Jackie Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu who told the court a 28-year-old businesswoman the duo is accused to have murdered last year succumbed to hemorrhage.

Doctor Muriuki Ndegwa who performed a postmortem on the body of the deceased at Chiromo Mortuary told the court that upon examination he formed the opinion that cause of death was due to loss of blood as a result of "severe neck injury by a sharp force."

Ndegwa also said there was likelihood of sexual abuse but told the court he could not ascertain the exact time Monica Kimani passed on after her throat was slit on September 19, 2018.

Lead Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki told trial judge James Wakiaga that the prosecution will be seeking to prove there was attempted murder cover up by Maribe and her co-accused Irungu alias Jowie as the murder trial commenced.

The two were charged with the murder of Monica in October 2018.

They denied conspiring together with others to kill Monica on September 19 at her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The prosecution submitted that it will adduce forensic evidence to show that Monica's death was not natural but as a result of hemorrhage due severe neck injury.

In her opening statement, Mwaniki told the court that the prosecution will also prove that Maribe and Jowie can be deemed as principle offenders and the latter was in the company of the 28-year-old on the day she was brutally murdered.

Police Corporal Jennifer Jepkosgei, a crime scene officer who visited the apartment of the deceased on the morning of her demise displayed photographs in court showing Monica's lifeless body found at the bathtub with both hands and legs tied together with straps.

The second prosecution witness told Justice Wakiaga how together with other officers they visited Maribe's house on October 7 following a directive by Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.