Kenyatta Told to Disband Cabinet After Ruto's Assassination Claim

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been urged to disband the cabinet after his deputy President William Ruto accused a section of ministers of plotting his assassination.

On Monday Cabinet Secretaries Sicily Kariuki, Joe Mucheru and Peter Munya presented themselves at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters after Dr Ruto filed the complaint on phone.

Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has asked the president to start afresh and cool the political temperatures by disbanding the cabinet.

"In light of the allegations made by Deputy President William Ruto that about 4 members of the CABINET (same TRIBE) are planning to kill him, H.E Uhuru in my CONSIDERED view MUST DISBAND his cabinet/government and start a fresh... I don't think this has PRECEDENT in our history," tweeted Ahmednasir.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Belgut MP Nelson Koech have threatened to push for the impeachment of the three CSs over the allegations.

"We are warning the cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries who are trying to play dirty tricks that we are watching them closely. Parliament will not hesitate to censure and impeach any of them for daring to undermine Dr Ruto," said Mr Koech, as quoted by Standard newspaper.

Some MPs have dismissed the alleged assassination plot, saying the whole incident has been orchestrated to divide Mount Kenya leaders.

"We are convinced that those behind the allegations are trying to stop the Mount Kenya CSs from assisting the region's MPs to push for development of the region. This move is also meant intimidate these Cabinet secretaries from executing decisions made by the President towards developing our region," read the statement from the Mps which Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu read.