Kenya: Another Kenyan Runner Suspended Over Doping

Kenyan long-distance runner Salome Jerono Biwott has once again been suspended for doping.

Biwott, 36, has provisionally been suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) having tested positive to prohibited Norandrosterone.

Biwott, who was first hit with a two-year ban in 2013 when she failed a drugs test after winning the 2012 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, is fresh from finishing second at Sao Paulo International Marathon in 2 hours, 37 minutes and 33 seconds on April 7, this year.

Biwott ran a personal best 2:30:47 for second place during at Hannover Marathon on April 10, 2016 only a few months after completing her two-year ban.

She is now likely to get another four-year ban if found guilty, four years after completing the other doping ban.

Biwott becomes the fourth Kenyan to be suspended for doping within two months after World Half Marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum, 2017 World Champions 5,000m representative Cyrus Rutto and Felix Kirwa were sanctioned.

Rutto and Kiptum were suspended on April 4 and 26 respectively after anomalies were found on their Athlete Biological Passport while Kirwa's suspension came on June 11 for taking prohibited Strychnine.

It now brings to 10 the number of Kenyan elite athletes that AIU has either suspended or banned for doping offences.

Others are 2017 Tokyo Marathon champion Sarah Chepchirchir, former three times World 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop, Hilary Kepkosgei Yego, Samson Mungai Kagia, Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong and Lucy Kabuu.