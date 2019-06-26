Uganda: Bobi Wine Agent Killed in Car Crash in South Africa

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine Tuesday sent a condolence message to the family of his South Africa-based agent who died after a car crash on Monday morning.

Suuna Golooba Omulangira, a staunch supporter and mobiliser of Bobi Wine's People Power movement was involved in a car accident in the wee hours of Monday morning.

He died on the way to the hospital.

This came barely a day after four of Bobi Wine's other supporters perished in another car accident in Mabira Forest along Jinja-Kampala highway.

"On the weekend, we lost four strong People Power supporters in a road accident in Mabira Forest.

Before we could recover from such an unspeakable loss, we got news of the untimely passing of our friend, soldier and strong pillar Suuna Golooba Omulangira, yet again in a motor accident in South Africa. It is painful beyond words to see young people die, especially at such a time when their nation needs them most. More so if such deaths are avoidable," the singer-cum-politician posted on his social media pages on Tuesday.

Golooba has also been a contributor and administrator of Ekyooto live, the Facebook page for Ekyooto, an online platform for a section of Ugandans based in South Africa.

Burial arrangements are underway.

"I pass on my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, as well as the Ekyooto Uganda team. Bro, fare thee well! I am glad that you did not sit down and wait. You chose to wake up each day speaking about how to make our country better and we shall continue that work as long as we live," Bobi Wine added.