Malawi: Ntopwa Shine in the Super League

Blantyre — Bangwe-based side, Ntopwa, who are considered one of the 'smaller' teams in the TNM Super League have proved the prophets of doom wrong as they are currently enjoying rich vein of form.

Ntopwa, who are playing in the league for the first time, have more man of the match award accolades as out of nine men of the match awards given, six of them have been awarded to Ntopwa players.

Ntopwa Captain, Happy Kasamba, who is central defender, has been voted as the Player of the Month for May following his outstanding performance in terms of his defensive skills and being a pillar of the Ntopwa.

Striker, Josiah Duwa is leading the top goal scorer's chart for Ntopwa as he has netted four goals and is currently on number three in terms of players who have scored more goals in the TNM Super League.

Though they started the league on a slow pace after failing to collect maximum three points in their first three games of the league, Ntopwa have over the time changed as they have now discovered a scoring formula.

They started upsetting the tables after they beat Savenda Chitipa United 3-1, before beating Dwangwa United 3-0 and on Sunday, Ntopwa massacred Mlatho Mponela 5-1 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Ntopwa, which on position 11 on the log table with 10 points from nine games, is the third team which has scored more number of goals with 13 goals aside Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward, who are on first and second position with 18 goals and 16 goals respectively.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday in Blantyre, Ntopwa Technical Director and Owner, Isaac Jomo Osman attributed the impressive performance to hard work and commitment among the players.

He was quick to say that Ntopwa has not reached the height where it was supposed to be saying they are still learning and in the process, the players would cope up with the experience and heat in the top-flight league.

"We thank God for what He has done to us and to say the truth, we are really happy seeing what is happening to us. Hard work, unity and fighting spirit among the players is what has made us reach this far.

"We are not yet there, we are still learning and I cannot say that Ntopwa is performing because the fruits are not yet there. All what we want is to learn every day until we reach where we want to be," Osman explained.