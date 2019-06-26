Zimbabwe: Idai Affects Tanganda Tea Half-Marathon

Tanganda Tea half-marathon participants should brace for a new track after cyclone Idai affected Vumba Road which has been the track for the 21km road race.

The race is scheduled for Sunday in the magnificent Eastern Highlands city of Mutare and it still draws more than 1 500 athletes across the country and for the 2019 edition the numbers are expected to increase. The half-marathon's new route will see 21km race athletes starting along Burma Valley Road at Gombakomba turn-off, approximately a kilometre after Lower Vumba Gardens. The 10km race athletes will be starting at National Tyre Services along Park Road and all races will finish at Mutare Sports Club.

The Tanganda Tea half-marathon started in the late '80s and took a sabbatical and came back in 2012. The best and most of our country's top long-distance athletes are expected to partake in this competition. This race is financed by the biggest producer of tea products in Zimbabwe, Tanganda Tea Company, in conjunction with National Athletics Boards such as Manicaland Athletics Board (MAB) and the National Association Athletics Board (NAAB).