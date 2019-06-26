Zimbabwe: CBZ Schools Debate Ready for Provincial Finals

The CBZ Schools debate championship which seeks to promote critical thinking is ready to kick off provincial finals.

The CBZ Schools Debate Championship is a national programme for primary schools hosted by the Institute of African Knowledge in partnership with National Association of Primary Heads and National Association of Secondary Heads.

At provincial level, this year's winners will walk away with $1 000 cash and the amount will double if the school banks with CBZ Bank.

In an interview with CBZ School's director Takudzwa Tsikwa, he said so far they have done the provincials in Harare.

He highlighted that for other provinces there are going to be two batches and the dates are all set.

"In Harare the provincial finals were held on the first of June in which Widcombe Primary School and Dominican Convent Girls High came out first,"

"After Harare the provincial finals are now going to be in Manicaland, Matebeleland North and South, Mashonaland Central and Masvingo on the June 29.

"In Mashonaland East and West, Bulawayo and Midlands the debut will be held on the July 6," he said.

He said that the provincial winners will have the opportunity to go and compete at the finals in September, date to be announced soon.

Tsikwa said this initiative helps children to keep in touch with contemporary heating issues.

"The debate is done to encourage advocacy, transformation and empowerment of youths to air their views and to speak for themselves.

"It also assist them to develop a skill to critically analyse situations and be able to provide solutions through arguments," he said.

The debut took a new measurement this year where it incorporated the Secondary schools, before the CBZ schools debate was for primary schools only.

The platform encompasses the country's 10 provinces, rolled out throughout the year in three phases at district, provincial and national levels.