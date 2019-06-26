Zimbabwe: Private Players Urged to Take Lead in Solar Energy

The ZANU-PF Youth League has urged private companies to play a leading role in the promotion of sustainable energy as a way of giving back to local communities. Speaking during the installation of solar tower lights in Kuwadzana Extension by a local company, Yaowei Technology yesterday, deputy secretary Cde Lewis Matutu hailed the move saying the current power outages require alternative energy solutions.

"The country has vast opportunities which are not fully utilised, hence there is need to use local resources to ease power shortages such as the use of the solar system.

"The current power outages require both the public and the private sector to play a part in addressing the challenges. We expect more players to come in supporting the communities," said Cde Matutu.

He called on Harare City Council to partner private companies in the installation of tower lights to ease power usage and reduce crime.

"We have heard that Kuwadzana Extension is lagging behind in terms of development, there are no street lights, no borehole water, hence we expect the local authorities to play their part in addressing the anomalies," he said.

He called companies to play a role in supporting the communities where they are operating in.

"Companies should give back to the communities as part of social responsibilities," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Yaowei Technology director Mr Anesu Gabaza said the company is committed to installing solar tower lights in Kuwadzana Extension as a way of giving back to the community.

"We want to invest in the community where we came from.

"The company is currently working on installing the solar power lights, which we are going to carry out in phases.

"We want to start by installing the solar tower lights on hot spots where criminals are marauding to protect lives," he said.

Mr Gabaza urged the Government to consider investing in alternative energy to ease power outages.