Zimbabwe: Mthuli Makes Key Appointments

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has made key appointments for institutions such as the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

He appointed the chief executive of the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC), director-general of Zimstat and Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) Commissioner.

The appointments are effective June 24.

Mr Vusilizwe Vuma is the DPC chief executive while Mr Taguma Mahonde is Zimstat director-general and Mrs Grace Muradzikwa is the Ipec Commissioner.

Said Prof Ncube in a statement yesterday: "After consultations with His Excellency, the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa), I am pleased to announce the appointment of Vusilizwe Vuma as the chief executive officer of the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC) with immediate effect.

"We, in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development look forward to working with him."

Prof Ncube also appointed 10 IDBZ board members.

Prominent industrialist Mr Joe Mutizwa is board chairman, while Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe deputy governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo is one of the board members.

Other board members are former Old Mutual Zimbabwe CEO Luke Ngwerume, Sibusiso Bango, Reginald Mugwara, Jeremiah Mutonga, Tadious Muzorora, Norbert Mugwagwa, Zvikomborero Hoko and Leonard Magara.

Ipec also got its board chaired by veteran insurance player and former Zimre Holdings Limited chief executive Albert Nduna.

Other Ipec board members are David Mureriwa, Annah Mashingaidze, Godwin Nyengedza and Judith Rusike.

The new appointees have a huge task to transform the operations of the firms they lead.