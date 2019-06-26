Rwanda: Traditional Music Icon Nyirabahutu to Be Laid to Rest Today

Hundreds of her fans and fellow musicians in the country took to social media and paid tribute to the singer.

Popular Rwandan musician Daphrose Nyirabahutu, who died on Tuesday, June 18, at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB) in Huye District, will be laid to rest today in her home-village of Ruranzige, Nyaruguru District.

The adored songstress, aged 70, had made a name for herself as the senior citizen that composes songs, praising President Paul Kagame and his government's achievements.

For those who have been following Rwanda's presidential campaigns in recent years, or the Head of State's citizen outreach programme, the moniker 'Umukecuru wa Perezida' was a familiar one.

Hundreds of her fans and fellow musicians in the country took to social media and paid tribute to the singer. It has been a sombre mood for Rwandan artistes, as they lost one of their own.

Nyirabahutu is survived by her four children--three are deceased--and two of whom were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren.