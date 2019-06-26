Namibia: Legends Boxing Academy Launched

THE Legends Boxing Academy was recently launched in Rehoboth with the aim of developing boxing in the Hardap region.

The deputy minister of sport Agnes Tjongarero travelled to Rehoboth to attend the official launch where she was also the keynote speaker. In her address she congratulated the Legends Academy on their achievement and encouraged other towns in the region to follow their example.

The event was attended by about 60 people, including the president of the Namibia Boxing Federation, Benjamin Rebang as well as the former WBA African super welterweight champion, Anthony Jarmann.

Four boxers who represented the Hardap region at the National Boxing Championships in Katima Mulilo last weekend were also introduced, namely Cameron Mcnab, Brannan Carew, Kayoko Matheus and Popyeni Ekandjo.

According to the founder and patron of the club, Patrick Esterhuizen, who is also a professional boxing referee and judge, the academy has been welcomed with open arms.

"We are aiming to get the youngsters off the streets of Rehoboth and to assist with the drug and alcohol problem which is currently being experienced in Rehoboth. This academy has been widely welcomed and the youth of Rehoboth are very excited about this initiative," he said.

"We are planning to hold a tournament later this year where more boxers can participate, while we will be teaming up with other boxing academies in order to have excellent competition," he added.