Uganda/Congo-Kinshasa: Cranes Splendid Performances Attract Shs200m Boost From UTB

Kampala — Uganda Cranes opening 2-0 triumph over DR Congo over the weekend in the ongoing Afcon tourney in Egypt has got many tags wagging and many potential sponsors revisiting their budget allocations.

Before they kicked ball on Saturday, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the government authority responsible for promoting tourism domestically and global, had extended its reach to Fufa with a Shs200m partnership that was unveiled on Thursday at Fufa House.

UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova stressed that their key focus is increasing the volume and value of tourism in the country and through soccer, the most liked sport by the youth, they will achieve their targets. Ajarova revealed that the tourism state minister Godfrey Kiwanda was leading a delegation of officials to Egypt to boost the country's tourism opportunities also solicit more sponsorship deals for the national team.

"In line with our recently launched strategic plan of sustainable increase for the volume of domestic and international tourism as well as building brand equity and value, UTB is glad to associate with Fufa. This is business unusual and a double bottom-line opportunity.

"We want to create a positive opportunity for the youth in Uganda through football as we also develop sports tourism. Uganda Cranes' back to back participation in the Afcon has also been a great development and a unique opportunity to develop Uganda's international tourism," Ajarova revealed.

According to Justus Mugisha, Fufa first vice president, this was a show of trust by UTB in the activities carried out by the federation.

"The brand of football in the country has improved and we are happy that football is taking the right strides. This (the partnership with UTB) has proved that Fufa is worthy for it and also justifies the government's continued trust and improved relationship with the federation," Mugisha told Daily Monitor.

It was emphasized that the partnership signed will last for one year and will strictly cover the Uganda Cranes and the up-and-coming Fufa Drum provincial tournament that has majorly reinvigorated the love for local football upcountry.