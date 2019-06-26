South Africa: Video Surveillance and Cybersecurity, Part Two - Chinese Cyber Espionage Is a Real Threat

Photo: allafrica.com

TOP: CCTV cameras. Bottom-left: Chinese flag. Bottom-right: South African flag.

analysis

Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision has sold thousands of security cameras in South Africa and soon Joburg's suburbs will see an unprecedented increase of Hikvision's presence. But their products, along with Huawei and ZTE, face a ban in the United States following rising fears of Chinese cyber espionage. Unlike the US, however, South Africa's State Security Agency - with its own shady past - has enjoyed a close relationship with China's security forces. Daily Maverick delved into the details of the US ban and discovered chilling implications for South Africans.

Hanghzhou Hikvision Digital Technologies is a multi-billion rand enterprise that has come to dominate the global video surveillance market over the past five years. It continues making inroads into the African continent too, and South Africa in particular: video surveillance service provider Vumacam are looking to roll out 15 000 cameras throughout Johannesburg in 2019.

But abroad, the Chinese company has met with staunch opposition. In August 2018, the United States passed the John S McCain National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2019. The NDAA regulates US government spending on national defence activities and is voted on annually by the US Congress. The 2019 Act...