Sudan: Hemeti Says He Wants Peace Talks With SPLM-N El Hilu and Will Release Prisoners of War Shortly

Khartoum — The deputy chairman of the Transitional Military Council and head of the High Committee for Negotiations with the Armed Movements, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan, better known as Hemeti, announced the imminent release of the prisoners of war and at the same time denied the existence of any political prisoners in Sudan. He also announced that the junta will meet with the SPLM-N El Hilu shortly.

Speaking at a press conference at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Hemeti, who is also commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, said that it was decided to release the prisoners of war after contact with the head of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM). Hemeti stressed that the junta is well prepared for the immediate release of the prisoners.

SPLM-N El Hilu

On Monday, the military junta called on Abdelaziz El Hilu, commander-in-chief of the Nuba Mountains faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N El Hilu) to join the peace talks immediately.

Hemeti revealed that TMC spokesman Lt Gen Shamseldin El Kabbashi had made contact with El Hilu, but he did not disclose the contents and the timing of the contact. He did report a TMC delegate had been sent to El Hilu, who met with him in South Sudan. Hemeti said the junta would arrive for talks in the next two days, either in rebel-held Kauda in South Kordofan, or in South Sudan.

RSF uniform

Hemeti also stated that he had filed a complaint against an officer from the regular forces on the charge of impersonating as member of the Rapid Support Forces and wearing its uniform. "There are 21 cases now reported to the police in this matter, and the officers who were falsely impersonating as Rapid Support Forces are now in police custody."