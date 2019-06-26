Sudan: Massive March in River Nile State Against Military Junta

River Nile — The residents of El Imtidad district in Atbara in River Nile state launched a massive march on Sunday denouncing the military junta and demanding a civilian government. Badreldin Hussein, a leader of the AFC in Atbara, told Radio Dabanga that many students of the basic and secondary schools in Atbara did not go to school due to the situation in the country.

The protesters of El Imtidad district stressed the need to hold the perpetrators of the crimes committed during the dispersal of the sit-in in Khartoum on June 3 accountable. They also wanted a civilian government during the transitional period established.

The AFC in Atbara announced a major political public rally at the Airport district in the evening about the current political situation in the country.

A large number of students of basic and secondary schools in Atbara have refrained from going to school due to the situation in the country, Badreldin Hussein told Radio Dabanga. Many parents stopped their sons and daughters from going to school because of the instability in the country, he said.