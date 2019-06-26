25 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Solutions Set for Fuel Problem Facing Minerals Sector in Nahr Al Neil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Atbara — Nahr AL Neil State Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Abdel Mahmoud Hamad revealed that fundamental solution was set for the problem of fuel facing minerals sector in the state.

SUNA notices that Transitional Military Council's Economic Committee instructed undersecretary of Federal Ministry of Minerals Dr. Abas AL Sheik to visit Nhar AL Neil State to inspect minerals sector performance.

AL Sheikh started his two days mission by meeting with Maj (Gen) Hamad.

The caretaker Wali said they have put hands on big amount of fuel set to be smuggled.

Maj Gen Hamad pointed out that they have set fundamental solutions for fuel problem in the state in collaboration with Ministry Petroleum and Gas through exploiting storage facilities of the Sudanese Oil Pipelines company in order to put an end for smuggling phenomenon in the state.

Sudan

NCHR - We Dealt Seriously With Sit-in Complaints

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) revealed that its tent at the sit-in area received a number of… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.