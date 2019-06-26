Sudan: Cooperation Between SUNA and Chadian Al-NASR Media Institution Discussed

Khartoum — Sudan News Agency (SUNA) has affirmed its readiness to cooperate with the Chadian Al-Nasr Media Institution toward bolstering the Sudanese - Chadian relations.

This came when SUNA General Manager, Abdalla Jadalla, received at the agency premises a delegation of the Chadian Al-Nasr Media Institution, headed by the Chairman of its Board of Directors and head of the African TV Association, Abu-Bakr Mohamed Abdalla Bargo, accompanied by the Director of Al-Nasr TV channel, Isam Tambal, the editor-in-chief of Al-Nasr newspapers and the political analyst of the channel and newspaper, Ayda Mukhtar.

SUNA General Manager, Abdalla Jadalla, asserted the readiness of the agency to cooperate with the Chadian media institutions and to correct the image of Africa to the international public opinion.

Bargo has given a detailed briefing about the Chadian Al-Nasr Media Institution, indicating that they are planning to start the channel's transmission from Khartoum in the coming period.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between Sudan News Agency (SUNA) and the Sudanese mass media for enhancing the African media work and confronting the challenges facing the continent.

Bargo has given an account about the African TV Association which includes 77 African channels in a number of African countries.

He invited SUNA to join membership of the African TV Association.

He appealed to the official authorities in Sudan to launch an artificial satellite to operate all African channels to broadcast through instead of relying on foreign satellites.