25 June 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah Describes Sen. Dagoseh's Death As Great Loss

President Dr. George Manneh Weah has signed the book of condolence for fallen Grand Cape Mount County Senator, Edward B. Dagoseh, describing his passing as a great loss to the Liberian nation.

The Liberian President and an array of government officials on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, arrived at the rotunda of the Capitol Building where they signed the book of condolence.

Senator Edward B. Dagoseh, who died June 1, 2019, became a member of the Liberian Legislature on January 16, 2012.

Pres. Weah said the late Senator Dagoseh was a very good person who made major contributions to Government through the Liberian Senate.

The Liberian leader said the death of Senator Dagoseh hurt himself because they were both very close and had memorable time together over the years while he, the President, was senator and also following his election.

