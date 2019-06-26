Sudan: Ambassador Dahab Receives Special Envoys of Britain and Norway

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab, Tuesday received the special envoys of Britain and Norway for Sudan, in presence of the Ambassadors of Britain and Norway.

The Undersecretary has reviewed the ongoing efforts for reaching agreement on the arrangements for the transitional period and formation of a civilian government.

He said that the Sudanese people have a natural tendency for peaceful solutions and capable to achieve national accord on the pending issues, indicating that the international community is required to deal positively with Sudan as a country emerging from dispute.

He pointed to dues of Sudan since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in the year 2005 such as writing off the debts and getting the pledged aid package.

He referred to the importance of realizing security and peace country-wide, affirming the role of the Transitional Military Council as a guarantor for stability, security and the peaceful transition of power.

The British special envoy for Sudan indicated that the international community is ready and willing to help Sudan economically after formation of the civil government.

He indicated that negotiation is the single means for reaching solutions, renewing the keenness of his country for communication with Sudan.

The Norwegian envoy asserted the importance of Sudan stability in maintaining stability and peace regionally.

He pointed out that his country supports establishment of a civil government that is backed up by the majority of the Sudanese people.

The Ambassador of Norway announced that his country is ready to organize a donors conference for Sudan, which is similar to the one held by Norway for helping South Sudan.