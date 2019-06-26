25 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Advisory Council Discusses Agenda of 41st Session of Geneva - Based UNHCR

Khartoum — The Council Advisory for Human Rights(ACHR) held meeting Tuesday at Ministry of Justice which was chaired by its chairman, Babiker Ahmed Geshi and in presence of members of the council.

The meeting debated over progress of work of the information gathering committee which was set up recently , stressing the necessity of set up a database providing the council with information and data to be obtained from official sources.

The meeting also reviewed agenda of the 41st session of the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council(UNHRC), reaffirming importance of informing mechanisms on protection of human rights on efforts made by Sudan on human rights field.

