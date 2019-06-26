Sudan: Ethical Code Suggested in Gezira University to Prevent Physical Assaults

Medani — Dean of Students' Affairs in Gezira University Dr.AL Fatih Mustafa AL Kinani said they have received a proposal from a group of students in Gezira University to prevent physical assaults.

AL Kinani said the student's affairs deanship has determined to develop the proposal into a political agreement for solving all disputed issues in the University.

The dean of the students' affairs told SUNA they would exert good offices with Students to develop the proposal and sign a Code of Ethics to prevent physical assaults and also established a democracy performance based on patriotic principles.