Sudan: Daglo Receives Delegation of Native Administration in South Kordofan

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received Tuesday at the Republican Palace a delegation of the native administration, women and youths of South Kordofan State, in presence of the chairman of the TMC political committee and the council's spokesman, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi.

In a press statement, the Emir of Shawabna in South Kordofan, Mahmoud Abdalla, said that the meeting was aimed to affirming support to the Transitional Military Council and to express delegation of the native administration in South Kordofan to the Armed Forces on its capacity as the sole guarantor to the stability in the country during all the political eras.

He said that the meeting has discussed the issue of peace in South Kordofan State and the necessity of sticking to wisdom, especially that North Kordofan is much affected by the war.

He affirmed the native administration's keenness to sit and negotiate with the gun holders to surpass the problems in the state.