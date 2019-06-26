Sudan: Sennar State to Conduct Survey On Mycetoma Disease

Senja,June25(SUNA)- The caretaker director-general of health ministry at Sennar state, Dr.Burae Mohammed Ali affirmed that his ministry will organize a survey about Mycetoma disease in corporation with Mycetoma research center at University of Khartoum that target 60 villages at East Sennar locality.

Dr.Burae said in a statement-to SUNA- that the survey aims to study the disease with its all aspects to determine its causes.

From his part, Director of Primary healthcare and mycetoma coordinator, Dr Omer Abdul-Rahman said the survey would last till end of the coming July , calling on people of East Sennar locality to cooperate with the survey teams.

Dr Burae affirmed that the ministry was ready for providing vaccinations , life-saving medicines and chlorines to meet the Autumn emergencies of this year.