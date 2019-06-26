26 June 2019

Rwanda: Basketball - Rwandan Teams in Kampala for Regional Champs

By Damas Sikubwabo

The national basketball teams (men and women) have arrived in Kampala, Uganda ahead of this year's FIBA Africa Zone V Championships.

The regional tournament gets underway Wednesday and will run through July 1 at MTN Lugogo Arena.

The teams flew out Monday night and were due to hold light warm-up on Tuesday before knowing their group opponents after the technical meeting later in the day.

Besides the hosts and Rwanda, the tournament has also attracted Kenya, Tanzania and Egypt.

Serbian Vladimir Bosnjak is in the charge of the men's team, while Moise Mutokambali handles the women's squad at the week-long competition.

Men's team:

Sano Gasana, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Kenneth Gasana, Pascal Niyonkuru, Fiston Irutingabo, Dieudonne Ndizeye, Elie Kaje, Arnaud Nkusi, Kami Kabange, Shafi Habineza, Osborn Shema and Olivier Shyaka.

Women:

Rosine Micomyiza, Faustine Mwizerwa, Odile Tetero, Laurance Imanizabayo, Cecile Nzaramba, Joselyne Munyaneza, Sifa Joyeuse Ineza, Henderson Monay, Nicole Urwibutso, Nadine Rutagengwa, Charlotte Umugwaneza and Hope Butera.

