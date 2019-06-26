Sudan: Survey on mycetoma disease to be run in Eastern Sennar Locality

Sinja — The Acting Director of the Ministry of Health in the State of Sennar Dr. Bora'i Mohamed Ali has affirmed that his ministry would organize a survey on the disease of mycetoma targeting 60 villages in the eastern province of Sennar in cooperation with the mycetoma Research Center at Khartoum University.

He said, in statement to SUNA, that the survey aimed at the study of the disease in all its aspects to find out the causes, stressing the ministry's preparations for the emergency of this fall to provide vaccines and life-saving medicines and drinking water chlorination pills, pointing out that the health emergency chambers in the state will remain in continuous holding to follow up the health situation in the state. For his part, the Director of Basic Health Care at the Ministry and Coordinator of Mycetoma Disease Dr. Omar Abdel-Rahman explained that the survey would continue until the end of next July, calling on Eastern Sennar Localily's citizens to cooperate with the survey teams to come out with the desired results.