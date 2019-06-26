Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Mukundiyukuri to Become First Rwandan World Cup Referee

History beacons as Jean de Dieu Mukundiyukuri is set to become the first Rwandan to handle matches of the Beach Volleyball World Cup when it gets underway in Germany on Friday.

The 10-day showpiece will run through July 7 in Hamburg.

Mukundiyukuri, 31, is one of the two African match officials in the competition - along with South African Giovani Bake.

"I am happy for this achievement. It is a massive step forward in my refereeing career and I look forward to many more in the future," he told Times Sport in a telephone interview from Germany on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the national beach volleyball teams departed Kigali last night. Rwanda is the sole African nation that is represented in both gender categories at the world championships.

The men's pair comprises Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu, while the women's duo includes Charlotte Nzayisenga and Judith Hakizimana.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas