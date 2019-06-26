Africa: AFCON 2019 - Go for Gold, Black Stars - Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Photo: RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Ghana skipper André Ayew scored his side's first goal in the 2-2 draw against Benin.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has sent well wishes to the Black Stars ahead of their first game against Benin in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The game kicks off tonight at 20.00GMT at the Ismailia Sports Stadium in Egypt after the Group F opener between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.

Dr. Bawumia in a post on Facebook is confident the Black Stars can end the AFCON title drought this year and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team.

"I wish the Black Stars of Ghana the best of luck in our opening game against Les Écureuils of Benin this evening," he said.

"I urge the team to be focused and resilient in our quest to break the 37 years dry spell at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"As a country, let's rally behind the Black Stars and provide them the necessary support to win the trophy for the fifth (5th) time in our football history," Dr. Bawumia concluded.