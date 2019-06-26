Cameroon: Illicit Forest Exploitation - 96 New Bikes to Reinforce Surveillance

The consignment was delivered to delegates in Yaounde on June 20, 2019.

Government has provided forest guards with a consignment of motorcycles worth close to FCFA 900 million. Jules Doret Ndongo, Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, on June 20, handed over the bikes to Regional Delegates for onward distribution to chiefs of forest and hunting posts in the East, Centre, North, Far North, Adamawa, Littoral, South, and South West Regions. Minister Ndongo said the consignment was being distributed at a time when the 400 forests and hunting posts in the country were desperately in need of vehicles, adding that the last distribution of motorcycles was done in 2009. He noted that the lack of motorbikes to facilitate timely movement of eco-guards into the forests was hampering the fight against poaching and illegal exploitation of forest products. The forestry and wildlife boss equally noted that successful surveillance of forests depends greatly on actors at local levels, without whose services all efforts towards sustainable forests management would amount to naught. "To maintain the position of third highest contributor to the national economy in terms of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supporting government to carry out its responsibilities, our sector needs the efforts of everyone; administrators, partners and development partners. So it is not the purchase of motorbikes that we are celebrating. We are reaffirming before you, our firm will to fight against destruction of biodiversity," said Minister Jules Doret Ndongo in a speech that preceded the symbolic handing over of bike keys to Regional Delegates in the presence of some of the direct beneficiaries.