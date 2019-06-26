Sudan: Quake and Storm Hit Babanosa Village , Tens Killed and Injured

Senja — Tens of people left dead and wounded when an earthquake and storm hit Babanosa village , southwest Al-Dindir town in Sennar State on Monday.

Caretaker Wali of Sennar State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Salih Abood, accompanied by head of State security committee and members of emergency room inspected the situations at the village and extended condolences to families of the victims and the injured.

The Wali got acquainted with sizes of damages at water station in addition to over 100 houses that were completely or partly destroyed.

He instructed the emergency room to provide the affected people with food and shelters and the engineering team to maintain the water drinking station.

In related development, the Wali of Senanr State toured basic schools at Sennar locality and got assured of stability of the school year.