25 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NCHR - We Dealt Seriously With Sit-in Complaints

Khartoum — The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) revealed that its tent at the sit-in area received a number of complaints ahead of dispersal of the sit-in connected with attacking on people and properties as well as complaints about cases of torture.

Director of the NCHR's complaints department, Maj. Gen.(police), Emad-Eddin Modhawi indicated during meeting with representatives of diplomatic missions on Monday that his department received 17 cases of arbitrary detention and that they dealt seriously with the complaints and referred them to the commission.

He unveiled that the department rejected some passive unlawful conducts at the sit-in area as it registered some positive ones at the same area.

