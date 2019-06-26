Somalia: President Farmaajo Receives Credentials From Austrian and Canadian Ambassadors

President of Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has received credentials from the newly appointed Ambassadors of Republic of Austria and Canada to Somalia during an official ceremony held at the State House.

While handing over his credentials to President Farmaajo, H.E Ambassador Christian Fellner conveyed messages of greetings and congratulations to President Farmaajo from his counterpart, The Federal President of Republic of Austria, H.E Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen.

Ambassador Fellner further commended the people of Somalia for their hospitality and promised to work towards furthering the ties between the two countries.

On her part, Canada's new Ambassador to Somalia, H.E Lisa Stadelbauer who also formally initiated her diplomatic assignments, expressed her delight to be part of the Foreign diplomatic mission in Somalia.

China Supports Somalia to Embark on the Path of Recovery Again

IDP-led social businesses win award for ideas developed under EU, UN and government led programme on displacement

Un Expresses Outrage Over Rape and Killing of 12-year Old Girl in Puntland

While receiving the credentials from the two Ambassadors, H.E President Farmaajo reiterated his government's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and diplomatic cooperation with global partners for mutual benefit.

H.E President Farmaajo congratulated the newly appointed Ambassadors and he assured them of welcoming atmosphere from the public and continued collaboration with the government for the success of their diplomatic duties.