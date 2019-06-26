Kenya: State House Trespasser Disappears From Hospital

A Nairobi court has ordered a police boss to investigate the disappearance from hospital of a university student who was shot by security forces after he scaled State House wall earlier this month.

Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi directed Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri to produce in court a report on Brian Bera Kibet who went missing at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

An official from KNH told the court on Tuesday that both the patient and police officers, who were guarding the student, disappeared from the hospital.

Mr Andayi had summoned the investigating officer and an administrator from KNH to explain the whereabouts of Kibet.