26 June 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State House Trespasser Disappears From Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Munguti

A Nairobi court has ordered a police boss to investigate the disappearance from hospital of a university student who was shot by security forces after he scaled State House wall earlier this month.

Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi directed Kilimani police boss Michael Muchiri to produce in court a report on Brian Bera Kibet who went missing at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

An official from KNH told the court on Tuesday that both the patient and police officers, who were guarding the student, disappeared from the hospital.

Mr Andayi had summoned the investigating officer and an administrator from KNH to explain the whereabouts of Kibet.

Kenya

Starehe MP Jaguar Under Probe Over Xenophobic Remarks Targeting Traders

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles 'Jaguar' Kanyi is under investigation for threatening foreign investors in Nairobi. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.