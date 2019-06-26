25 June 2019

Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

Asmara — At a commemoration event organized on 22 June, Eritrean nationals residing in various cities of Israel have contributed over 49 thousand Dollars in support of families of martyrs and augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to report, the nationals carrying the Eritrean flag gathered at the Eritrean Embassy in Tel Aviv and commemorated the Martyrs Day with candle vigil and various programs portraying the significance of the day.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, called on the nationals to live up to the expectation of the Martyrs.

