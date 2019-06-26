Kenya: Police Say State House Intruder Still in Their Custody

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri has said the university student who was shot at State House, Nairobi, has not escaped from the Kenyatta National Hospital.

"We are still holding Bera Kibet. He has recuperated and we are preparing to charge him," Mr Muchiri has told the Nation.

Kibet scaled the State House wall and was shot in the shoulder by security guards.

The police boss told the Nation on phone the other suspect who escaped bears a similar name.

Earlier, we had reported that the student who is undergoing treatment at KNH had escaped but police are still guarding him.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi on Tuesday directed the OCPD to investigate the incident and file a report on July 3.