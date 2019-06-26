South Africa: Pastor Attacked for Wearing EFF Cap, Called the K-Word

A Johannesburg based church pastor says he was attacked last week for apparently wearing an EFF cap.

Ron Rambebu, 38, had just filled up his car at an Engen garage on Kingfisher Road in Horizon Park, Roodepoort, West Rand on Friday when he was allegedly attacked by a man who was also at the station.

Rambebu, who ministers at Greater Glory international Ministries, told News24 that as he was about to drive off, a man dressed in a black T-shirt came towards his car window and started punching him.

"I thought I was getting hijacked, so I tried closing the window. I tried to close it, but my car has a sensor preventing from closing the window if there is a hand through it. Instead, it always takes the window down even though you try to press it up," he said.

Allegedly called 'k-word'

Rambedu said he mnanged to drive off to the other side of the garage, where he realised he was bleeding.

"I stopped and tried wiping the bleeding from my eyes, and when I looked at them, they were still pointing fingers at me. I spotted a wheel spanner. As I was running towards them to fight back, they drove off," Rambebu said.

He told News24 he now has a bruise just below his right eyebrow.

The pastor said when he tried to get assistance with the CCTV footage from the garage, petrol attendants informed him that the two men were commenting about the EFF cap he was wearing and allegedly called him the "K-word".

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said a case of assault is under investigation and there have been no arrests at this stage.

Rambebu said he had never imagined being in such a situation and was angry because, to him, it was a "racial attack".

"This incident has left me in a position where I now think these things about black and white people has now come upon me(sic). If the law can take its course and the perpetrators brought to book, that is all I want to see," he said.

He thought it was unfair for the men to have pounced on him because of his support for a political party.

