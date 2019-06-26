South Africa: President Set to Respond to SONA Debate

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to respond to the State of the Nation Address debate in Parliament this afternoon.

The President delivered the State of the Nation Address on 20 June 2019 with a focus on economic development, tackling poverty, inequality and unemployment.

He outlined seven priorities for greater impact and actions in moving South Africa forward.

The priorities include economic transformation and job creation, education, skills and health, consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services, spatial integration, human settlements and local government, social cohesion and safe communities, a capable, ethical and developmental state and a better Africa and world.

Yesterday, representatives of all political parties participated in a parliamentary debate to explore, reinforce or critique the commitments and priorities as outlined during the President's State of the Nation Address.

This afternoon the President will respond to the inputs made by the elected representatives.

On Thursday, 27 July, the National Assembly will hold its first ordinary plenary sitting since its establishment.

The sitting is scheduled to elect National Assembly House Chairpersons, members to the Pan-African Parliament, to designate members to serve in the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum and on the Judicial Services Commission and the Magistrates Commission.

Also scheduled for Thursday is a meeting of the National Assembly Programme Committee to further finalise dates for debating the Budget Votes of government departments and entities.

Budget Vote debates have been provisionally scheduled to start on 9 July and will culminate in consideration of the Appropriation Bill.

The Appropriation Bill, provisionally scheduled for consideration at a plenary sitting of the National Assembly on 23 July, allocates funds to specific entities of the state - including Parliament and the Presidency.