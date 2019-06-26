Zimbabwe: Harare Agricultural Show Transforms to National Event, Increases Exhibition Space

The Harare Agricultural Show will this year be rebranded to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in a move that has seen the Zimbabwe Agricultural society increasing exhibition space to cater for the event's new outlook.

Speaking to journalists on the new brand Tuesday, ZAS chief executive, Anxious Masuka said that this year's edition of the agricultural show will have a new national appeal to cater for all key stakeholders who need to exhibit.

"ZAS has also adopted a new show logo that reflects the new identity of the rebranded agricultural show and this year, the competition for agri-produce is open to the 1.8 million rural households. Tobacco entries will be accepted from 220 000 smallholder farmers while 450 000 cotton growers will enter the cotton competition," he said.

Masuka said that most competitions will begin at provincial level and those who excel will then qualify to exhibit at the national event.

The ZAS boss also said that exhibition space had increased from around 80 000 square metres to around 100 000 square metres.

He said that for corporates and small to medium enterprises will be the biggest national physical interactive space for them to showcase their products and services with various business discussions targeting the important sectors from manufacturing, mining, commerce construction to energy and power.

"The farmers festival initiated in 2018 shall be further expanded to give it a national character, so that it becomes a platform where discerning corporates can reach and engage their clients and customers, and provide an opportunity for brand activation," said Masuka.

This Friday, ZAS is set to host an exhibitors launch in the recently completed Convergence Dome to appraise them on the transition to a national showcase.

The 2019 edition of the national agricultural show will run under the theme, "Technology. Innovation. Modernisation: Adopt .Accentuate. Accelerate."