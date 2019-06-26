Namibia: Sachse Wins Final Sanlam Cancer Challenge

The Sanlam Cancer Golf Challenge saw a fine turnout of 47 players at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the past weekend, while N$4 260 was raised in the fight against cancer.

Cilliers Sachse won the Men's A Division with 43 points, followed by Johannes Goagoseb on 42 points, while Jane Liebenberg won the Women's A Division.

Mike Beavis won the Men's B Division on 41 points, followed by Gavin van Wyk on 39 points, while Evelyn Paulino won the Women's B Division with 31 points, followed by Suene du Plooy with 29 points.

JP Engelbrecht won the Men's C Division with 36 points, but he was disqualified because his card was not signed and Keith Gardiner scooped the prize with 32 points, while Boni Paulino was the runner up with 28 points.

Rumiko Ishigami won the Women's C Division with 36 points, with Rihetta Swart the first runner up on 25,7 points and Jolene van Schoor the second runner up with 33,5 points.

At the prize giving ceremony, Gary van Loggerenberg of Sanlam Namibia said their sponsorship of the Sanlam Cancer Challenge had come to an end, although they were extremely proud of what it had achieved.

"This initiative has made a major impact in the fight against cancer over the past 26 years with more than R40 million raised through the golfing fraternity (in South Africa) and almost N$3 million in Namibia - it's something that we are extremely proud of," he said.

He added that there will also not be a final competition for all the regional winners in Sun City this year.