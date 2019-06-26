Zimbabwe: Zvinavashe's Son Barred From Tormenting Late Father's Widow

Late liberation war hero and former Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Vitalis Zvinavashe's son, Richard, has been ordered by the High Court to stop tormenting his father's widow.

Richard (50) and the widow, Margaret (56) have never been at peace with each other following the death of the former military boss.

They have been embroiled in bitter fights over Zvinavashe's estate and the fight landed Richard in the dock after he allegedly chased his father's widow out of her premises.

Margaret was also compelled to approach the High Court seeking an order barring her late husband's son from disturbing her peace.

Richard insisted he had equal rights to a Tynwald house, where Margaret stays and at one time locked the widow out by changing locks to the premises and doors, but High Court Judge, Sylvia Chirau-Mugomba has ordered him to abandon the behaviour.

"The respondent be and is hereby interdicted from entering stand 730 Cowie Road, Tynwald, Harare without consent of the applicant," ruled the High Court.

"The respondent be and is hereby barred or interdicted from engaging in any conduct which is calculated to disturb and or interfere with applicant peaceful and undisturbed possession and occupation of Stand 730 Cowie Road... "

Richard was also ordered to remove his possessions including haulage trucks from the stand in question.

Zvinavashe, was recently hauled before Mbare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje to answer to a charge of contravening the Domestic Violence Act and another charge of unlawful entry.

Prosecutors alleged that he teamed up with his friends on January 13, this year before they scaled up a security wall at Margaret's place of residence in Tynwald.

The court heard that once inside, the group broke padlocks to gain entry into the house.

It is the State's case that the gang went on to change all keys to the premises and the house thereby denying Margaret access to her plot and house.

The former army general's son is however denying allegations.

But the State claims there were builders who were at the premises and are ready to testify against him.