26 June 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Responds to Debate On State of the Nation Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 26 June 2019, respond to the Debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament, Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation Address on 20 June 2019, with a focus on economic development, tackling poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The President outlined seven priorities for greater impact and actions in moving South Africa forward, which are:

Economic transformation and job creation

Education, skills and health

Consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services

Spatial integration, human settlements and local government

Social cohesion and safe communities

A capable, ethical and developmental state

A better Africa and World

Yesterday, representatives of all political parties participated in a parliamentary debate to explore, reinforce or critique the commitments and priorities as outlined during the President's State of the Nation Address.

Today, the President will respond to the inputs made by elected representatives.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Time: 14h00

Venue: National Assembly, Parliament, Cape Town

