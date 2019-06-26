Ethiopia: UN Slams Ethiopia Failed Deadly Coup Attempt

Addis Ababa — THE United Nations (UN) has denounced the coup attempt that left four government and military officials dead in Ethiopia.

President of the northeastern Amhara regional government, Dr Ambachew Mekonne, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, General Seare Mekonnen, Amhara Office Advisor, Ezez Wassie, and retired Major General Gezai Abera, were killed.

A high-ranking military official masterminded the failed coup.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, expressed concern at the weekend's deadly incidents in Ethiopia.

"He (UN SG António Guterres) calls on all Ethiopian stakeholders to demonstrate restraint, prevent violence and avoid any action that could undermine the peace and stability of Ethiopia," Guterres' spokesperson said.

The UN chief welcomed the commitment of the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the government of Ethiopia to ensure that the perpetrators of the actions were brought to justice.

An unspecified number of people linked to the attacks have been arrested.

"The UN remains committed to supporting the government of Ethiopia in its efforts to address ongoing challenges," Guterres' spokesperson said.

The deadly attacks in Amhara are the latest violence since Ali came into power in April last year.

He survived a grenade attack at a rally in June last year.