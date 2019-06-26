Ghana: NSC to Hold Soccer Course

The National Sports College (NSC), as part of its mandate to train the technical human resource for sports development, is set to run a one-week intensive course in introductory to soccer coaching.

The course will be held in August, 2019 at the NSC in Winneba.

It is open to the general public and is aimed at training skilled persons to acquire the requisite knowledge in soccer coaching so as to prepare and nurture young and upcoming soccer talents.

Resource persons for the course are Coach Anthony Edusei, Coach Oti Akenten; Technical Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Prof. Joseph Mintah, former psychologist for the Black Stars.

Interested participants should contact the Public Relations Department of the NSC for registration and further details.