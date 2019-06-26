Liberia: Pres. Weah Orders Justice Minister to Speedily Probe Kingsville Shooting Incident ... Extends Sympathy to Bereaved Family

Monrovia, Liberia: The Liberian Leader, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has called on the Ministry of Justice to move quickly and probe circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident that reportedly left a citizen dead and others injured on Monday, June 24, in Montserrado County.

The President ordered the Ministry to ensure that findings of the investigation of the incident are concluded no longer than a week.

President Weah, who was shocked by news of the death of Abraham Temeh in the aftermath of altercation that took place in Kingsville between some residents and members of the Liberia National Police, has extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased.

He assured residents of Kingsville and Liberians in general that his administration will continue to uphold every tenet of democracy, including protecting the rights of its people exercising their constitutional rights.

President Weah assured the family of the late Abraham Temeh that expeditious justice will be served.