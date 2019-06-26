South Africa: Corruption-Accused JMPD Officers Get Bail

Five Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officials, arrested for allegedly soliciting a R15 000 bribe from a motorist, have been released bail.

The officers were arrested on Monday after the Hawks obtained warrants for their arrest.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the officers, Patrick Xolani Njova, 38, Simphiwe Zwelakhe Diko, 36, Siyabulela Stanford Kheswa, 36, Smanga Mthethwa, 33, and Fumani Brain Maluleke, 26, stopped a car in Cleveland in March this year.

"Upon searching the vehicle, they allegedly seized an unlicensed firearm. Instead of arresting the suspect, they demanded a R15 000 payment and released him.

"The corruption was reported to the Hawks [which], after investigations, secured warrants of arrest against the traffic officials," Mulamu said.

They appeared in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday and were each released on R2 000 bail.

Their next court appearance is expected to be on October 13.

Source: News24