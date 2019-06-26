South Africa: Water and Sanitation Awaits Sample Results of Hammanskraal Water Sampling

press release

The Gauteng Provincial Office of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) wishes to assure the residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, that the process to ascertain the quality of drinking water in the area is continuing in earnest.

The water sampling was conducted on 20 June 2019 jointly with the City of Tshwane (CoT), the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and community representatives.

The following areas were sampled to determine if the drinking water is fit for human consumption as per the South African National Standard (SANS) 241:

Temba Water Treatment Works

Kekana Primary School

Refentse Clinic, and

Hammanskraal Secondary School

The drinking water samples were taken to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratory for microbiological, chemical, and physical analysis on the same 20 June 2019.

The department is currently awaiting results of the analysis and will communicate these to relevant stakeholders as soon as they are available.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation