South Africa: SA U20 Women Look to Make a Statement Against Zimbabwe

Cape Town — The South Africa U20 Women's team will look to make a strong statement on Wednesday when they line up against the Zimbabwean U20's in Harare in the first of two internationals against their African neighbours.

The team - which is being guided by SA's first female national rugby coach, Laurian Johannes - arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, and they will be determined to hit the ground running when they take to the field in what marks their first international since the Nations Cup in 2013.

The match will be played at the Prince Edward School and kicks off at 15h30.

Johannes embarked on the tour with a squad of 25 players, featuring Border twins Chumisa Qawe and Chuma Qawe, with the coach set to finalise her match-day squad on Wednesday.

The teams will face each other again on Saturday, 29 June.

Johannes hosted two training camps before the tour, one at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport and the other at the High Performance Centre (HPC) in Pretoria, where the focus was on skills training and game structures.

Johannes was excited about the prospect of the team taking to the field in their first international in six years and said: "The players have been working hard toward this goal, but this opportunity is about more than that for them - they will feed into the senior national side in the next few years, and this provides an opportunity to further develop as players."

South Africa U20 Women's squad for Zimbabwe internationals:

Keisha Stuurman (Boland), Chumisa Qawe, Chuma Qawe, Owethu Nayiphi, Mihlali Mgweba, Nqatyiswa Lufutha (all Border), Sibabalwe Klaas, Amahle Nyoba, Phelisa Mrwebi, Anacadia Minnaar, Sanelisiwe Charlie (all Eastern Province), Ntabiseng Ncalane (Golden Lions), Nompumelelo Mathe, Tyler-Jane Coleman, Nonthando Majozi (all KwaZulu-Natal), Buhle Mrkabalala (Leopards), Anastacia Mashiane (Limpopo), Edwaline Dickson (SWD), Roseline Botes, Alizwa Ganyathi, Kyle-Lee Hendricks, Aneliswe Mxabo, Gaamiela Josephs, Leandi Smith, Kimberley Horlin (all Western Province)

Source: Sport24