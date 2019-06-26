Liberia: Congress FC, Others in 3rd Division Regional-Playoffs

Champions Congress FC, Paynesville FC and Stages FC have seal qualification for the Liberia Football Association third division Regional-playoffs.

The Montserrado 3rd Division National Championship which ended recently at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in central Monrovia, witnessed Old road based club emerging as champions after defeating Paynesville FC 1-0 in a tough encounter.

The Trophy won, is the first ever for Congress FC, since its establishment 2014.

Out of nine (9) games played, Congress FC won six, drew two and lost one in the 2019 league season.

However, three teams from the championship have qualified for the national 3rd division regional playoffs to be played at different venues across the country.

They include, Congress FC, Paynesville FC and Stages FC.

The three clubs will represent Montserrado County in the Regional-playoffs.