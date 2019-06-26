Kenya-Somalia Border Case Hearing to Start in September

The hearing of the maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia will start on September 9 and run through to September 13 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Hague, Netherlands.

The court Tuesday released a schedule of the trial on a day the Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma appeared before the National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations committee to update Parliament on the status of the dispute.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

However, Ms Juma requested that the briefing be held in camera because of the sensitivity of the issue that has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Late Tuesday evening, the Hague-based court released a dispatch indicating a schedule of the hearing in the case in which Mogadishu is seeking to claw back authority over Somalia's territorial waters, including the area bordering Kenya that is potentially rich in oil and gas deposits.

Somalia took the dispute to the United Nations' top court in August 2014, accusing Kenya of having annexed part of its maritime territory.

However, Kenya has disputed the case, saying that its neighbour acted in bad faith and disregarded the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the countries and which should have taken precedence before the matter was filed at the ICJ.