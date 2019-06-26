Liberia: CU Releases Calendar of Events for 2019 Commencement

Names Lewis Brown as commencement speaker

The administration of the Cuttington University (CU) has released information on its 2019 Commencement Convocation, naming the commencement speakers for the associate, undergraduate and graduate programs.

Commencements Speakers

For the 11th Commencement Convocation of CU, Associate Program Speaker is

Ambassador Lewis Garseedah Brown, II, while 58th Commencement Convocation of CU undergraduate program speaker is James G. Dimka; Ambassador, Federal Republic of Nigeria; 13th Commencement Convocation of CU School of Graduate and Professional Studies Speaker is Siaka Toure, former LPRC employee and chair, Board of Trustees Aminata and Sons and Total in Monrovia of graduating students 678.

School of Graduate and Professional Studies, 288, Undergraduate Program, 291, Associate Program, 61, Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)-29, Post Graduate Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation(M&E) 9.

"This year's graduation is under the watchful eyes of Dr. Herman B. Browne, CU president, the release said.