Liberia: Pres. Weah Calls for Practical Actions On 'Agreements'

... Hosts farewell dinner for visiting medical volunteers

President George Weah has stressed the need for increased cooperation and unity among leaders of the Mano River Union (MRU) countries, particularly to ensure that practical actions are taken on bilateral and multilateral agreements, an Executive Mansion has said in a release.

According to the release, the President made the statement on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his Rehab residence during a meeting with Madam Diene Keita, Guinea's Special Envoy and Minister of African Integration and Cooperation.

He also underscored the urgency for leaders of the MRU to work earnestly to address and overcome the many socioeconomic and cultural barriers confronting the regional organization, and the peoples of the sub-region.

The President said without unity, peace and cooperation, it would be impossible for the sub-region to achieve the fundamental goals of mutual trade and economic integration for which the MRU was established.

He called for the actualization of agreements and communiqués among MRU leaders, bemoaning the lack of direct flights between and among members countries, mainly Liberia and Guinea.

President Weah said it was important that Liberia and Guinea work towards establishing direct flights in order to ease travel constraints that citizens face with trade and commerce between the countries.

He indicated that it would be difficult for citizens and organizations in MRU countries to achieve shared prosperity and unhindered free movement of goods and services in the absence of connecting air flights and road connectivity.

Both he and the visiting Guinean Envoy also discussed the need for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

In a related development, President Weah has described as selfless and diligent a group of medical practitioners from the United States-based Marcy Health Services, who have been in the country providing a range of critical medical services to needy Liberians.

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, the president hosted a farewell dinner for the 23-member delegation at which time he poured praises upon the doctors for the invaluable services rendered during their stay in the country.

The visiting Marcy Health Services volunteers, who also like to be called "Team Surgical Liberia 19," performed over 100 surgeries while in the country, salvaging ailing Liberians who were afflicted with varying illnesses and deformities.

Members of the visiting team, also visited several schools and orphanages where they fed and treated orphans and students.

President Weah said the people of Liberia will long remember and cherish the services rendered the citizenry, because it was not only for the good of the direct beneficiaries, but also the nation as a whole.

He pleaded with the team to not make the visit their last, but to come back to help Liberians in other parts of Liberia, particularly in the countryside.

The team in return congratulated President Weah for the warm reception and hospitality accorded them during their stay in the country. They said the president demonstrated passion to see Liberians and Liberia overcome the challenges of the moment, and live a decent life which is highly commendable.